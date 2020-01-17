Provided for Island Eye News

Florence Crittenton Programs of SC invites you to kick up your heels and raise a glass at the 7th Annual Wine Women & Shoes presented by The Woodhouse Day Spa & Boutique at The Gaillard Center on Thursday, Mar. 12 from 6-9:30 p.m.

An irresistible blend of fashion and compassion the events are all about putting the “fun” in fundraiser. They give women the opportunity to get glamorous with their friends while enjoying incredible varietals from top winemakers––all for a good cause. (Basically, it’s the best excuse to play dress up, ever.)

General admission is $125 and VIP tickets are $175 with all proceeds benefitting Florence Crittenton Programs, which provides comprehensive services to pregnant, parenting and at-risk young women and their children. A limited number of VIP tables for eight are available as well as VIP tickets. In February 2019, the event sold out two weeks before the event date. Florence Crittenton has been in the Charleston community since 1897 and provides hope, safety and opportunity for young women. Please join us as we put on our heels on for hope.

Florence Crittenton Program’s 7th Annual Wine Women & Shoes will feature wines from some of the country’s best wineries, designer shopping and charming Shoe Guys serving up this season’s musthaves on silver platters—all signature attractions that make WW&S fundraisers such a swirlin’-and-stylin’ success.

In addition to shopping peep-toes while sipping Pinots, guests will enjoy a fabulous fashion show, live and silent auctions with incredible items and travel experiences and a chance to win a closet full of designer clothes and accessories.

For more information, please call or e-mail Tonya Pilkenton at 843.324.6455 or at Events@FlorenceCrittentonSC.org.