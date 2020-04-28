Headed North

By Sarah Diaz for The Island Eye News

Spring migration is underway in the Lowcountry. I’ve been listening from my porch to the great crested flycatchers, orchard orioles, chimney swifts and prairie warblers that have been arriving over the last couple of weeks.

The northern waterthrush in the photo is on its way north to its breeding grounds, either in Canada or in the Northern United States. Northern waterthrush spend their winters in the tropics. Their winter range spans from Central America to Ecuador and Colombia.

Northern waterthrush (parkesia noveboracensis) are similar to their taxonomic cousins, the Louisiana waterthrush (parkesia motacilla). They are sometimes difficult to tell apart in the field, but there are some key defining characteristics. Louisiana waterthrush have a bold white supercilium (line above the eye) that extends to the rear of the head. Northern waterthrush have a narrow, often muddied-looking supercilium. Northern waterthrush often have a yellow wash, but this yellow tint only occurs in some individuals.

The Sullivan’s Island Bird Banding Station has put normal operations on hold due to the current situation with COVID-19. For information, you can contact Sarah Díaz at sullivansislandbirds@gmail.com.