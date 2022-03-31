Have No Fear, 360 Coaching Is Here!

By Maddie Heid for The Island Eye News

Chris Turpin

Since 2015, Chris Turpin has been providing a much needed service for high school students. 360 Coaching is a college counseling program that helps with every step of the way for the college application process. The program started back when Turpin was a teacher at Wando High School, “It happened pretty organically. I had kids coming to me who didn’t understand the application process, how to write a college essay, what to do, and what not to do.” But it’s not only the students who struggle to figure it out, it’s the parents too, “In most cases, parents of high schoolers are doing this for the first time in a long time, or the first time period,” Turpin said.

Although many high schools do offer college information, it’s difficult to get support, causing a struggle to know what’s available to them, “When I realized this while working at Wando, I realized I could help,” Turpin stated. Turpin was able to leave Wando, and start 360 Coaching full time. High schoolers will meet with Turpin in a public area, and will discuss what’s going on in their life, and do a little planning. Instead of just meeting with them once, Turpin works with students through the entire process. This helps Turpin to discover what schools they are interested in, what career path they may take, and much more, “The students do the leg work. They are the ones visiting the schools, that’s the hard part. But then there’s the fun part where they get to complete the applications, and I think having me there to help alleviates the stress for the students and the parents.”. Now more than ever, people like Turpin are needed. With COVID, college applications have even more moving pieces than before. For example, Auburn is a test-optional school, but that means applicants must have a stronger GPA. “Although it does help to take a weight off their shoulders, it also adds another pressure that everything else must be up to par on their college application” Turpin said.

Turpin emphasizes the importance of starting the college process early, “Every year up until college you know where you’re going for school, but when applying to college it’s the first time you have a big choice to make” He said. During your sophomore and junior year, Turpin says it’s vital to reach out to someone like him. You can wait until your senior year, but as early decision applications approach earlier each year, it’s essential to get a head start.

To learn more about 360 Coaching, visit 360CoachingService.Com.