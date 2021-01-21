Has The Coronavirus Saved Your Marriage?

By Leigh Berman for The Island Eye News

In “Fellowship of the Rings,” Tolkien’s much-loved character Frodo laments: “I wish it need not have happened in my time.” His wizard-friend Gandalf agrees: “So do I. And so do all who live to see such times. But that is not for them to decide. All we have to do is decide what to do with the time that is given us.”

Indeed – what to do with the time that is given us? As we mourn the loss of so much of our pre-COVID existence, the question is worthy of our attention – what are we doing with our time? Given some of the limitations on “doing” these days, many people are focusing on “being” – and being decidedly different.

I’ve encountered young people wrestling with death in their reading of Atul Gawande’s “Being Mortal”; old and young people willing to take emotional risks with others in spite of their customary default to a more cautious set point; children of all ages appreciating their parents more; and parents slowing down enough to enjoy their children in new, creative ways that have nothing to do with school, business or sports.

Marriages are being re-created, too, as couples look at each other through different lenses. In a culture designed to avoid death and aging, the coronavirus has brought death front and center in all our lives. It is our greatest teacher.

Paul and Lucy Kalanithi lived this truth early. Lucy recalled that her husband’s cancer diagnosis actually saved their marriage. Diagnosed at age 35 with stage 4 lung cancer that had metastasized, Lucy remembered that “the cancer thing immediately made us both give each other the benefit of the doubt.” That urgent recognition of what’s worth holding onto – all the love in our life – and what’s worth letting go of – all our stories about who other people are and why they do the things they do, along with the hurts, disappointments and resentments that accompany those stories. This understanding comes more readily when death is in our orbit. And it is squarely in our orbit now.

In Janet Maslin’s New York Times review of Kalanithi’s exquisite memoir, “When Breath Becomes Air,” she notes that “one of the most poignant things about [Paul’s] story is that he had postponed learning how to live while pursuing his career in neurosurgery. By the time he was ready to pursue a life outside the operating room, what he needed to learn was how to die.” The coronavirus offers a timely reminder that there should be no postponement of learning how to live.

Who would have thought any of us would live to see such a time?

Such times are indubitably upon us, however, and our most important decision remains what to do with the life we have left.

Has the coronavirus saved your marriage? Changed your parenting style? Caused you to rethink your life choices? The pandemic offers us a time to learn how to live – and love – in different, better ways.

There are gifts to be found in such a time once we carefully consider what to do with the time that is given us.

Berman is an interdisciplinary teacher, speaker, grief coach and end-of-life midwife. She received her training through the International End-of-Life Doula Association. She can be reached at DoulaLeigh1@gmail.com.