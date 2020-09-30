By Gretchen Ehle Zimmer for The Island Eye News

Left to right: Caregiver Warren-Marcus Dash, Kathryn Magruder and her daughter, Kathy Magruder.

Kathryn Marley Magruder of Isle of Palms, also known as Mama, will turn 101 on Sept. 26.

Born on Sept. 26, 1919, in Siler City, North Carolina, she loves her family, going for walks, playing duplicate bridge, wearing her Bob Marley “One Love” T-shirt, watching Andy Griffith and happy hour at 6 p.m. every day.

I had the pleasure of meeting Ms. Kathryn early this spring as she was admiring my grapefruit trees.

She was actually thinking the fresh fruit would be a great accompaniment to her 6 p.m. happy hour.

What a precious little lady! After talking with her for many pleasurable moments, I had no idea she was 100 years old.

Since that special first day, my intrigue and love for her has grown to immeasurable limits. She’s witty, sharp, begins each day with her crossword puzzle and has a love for people and life that has no doubt been a blessing to thousands. She’s in amazing hands with her ever-loyal caregiver, Warren Marcus Dash, whom she loves to banter with, always keeping the energy fun and entertaining.

This young lady certainly brightens up our gorgeous island, and, if you haven’t yet had the pleasure, I do hope you’ll be able to meet and love Ms. Kathryn one day soon. She’s a delight.

Happy birthday, Mama. I love you so much!