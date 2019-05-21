Hands Across The Sand Unites Local Leaders

By Katy Calloway, The Island Eye News Managing Editor

On Saturday, May 18, 17 locations across South Carolina advocated by joining hands in protest against offshore drilling. Local politicians, community leaders and activists gathered at the Folly Beach Pier for this 10th annual event, hosted by Oceana South Carolina, Don’t Drill Lowcountry and the Coastal Conservation League.

The morning started with a beach sweep organized by the Surfrider Foundation Charleston Chapter, which was followed by a press conference that brought SC politicians from as far as Columbia and Washington DC.

Alan Hancock, Energy and Climate Advocacy Director for the Coastal Conservation League welcomed the boisterous crowd and introduced councilmembers from the City of Folly Beach and the City of Charleston.

State Senator Chip Campsen, District 43, reminded the crowd about his recent introduction of a budget proviso, that prohibits the permitting of land based infrastructure needed to support offshore drilling off the coast of SC. Campsen championed the proviso, which won by a landslide 40-4, a victory that he stated, “shows not just bipartisan support, but nearly unanimous support.”

While budget provisos only last for one year, Campsen assured the crowd of his intention to seek a permanent future bill to prevent industrialization of SC’s coast from offshore oil.

Congressman Joe Cunningham followed up with a rallying cry that we will fight this at the state level, the federal level and the court system, “to make sure there is never any oil on our beaches here in South Carolina.”

Thanks went to Peter McCoy, Chip Campsen, Mark Sanford, Jimmy Carroll and Charlotte Goodwin, who sat in for her husband Tim Goodwin, Mayor of Folly Beach.

Cunningham reiterated his campaign promise of protecting the oceans, the beaches for our children to enjoy.

He reminded fans of his first effort, initiated during his first week in office, a moratorium against offshore drilling. In March, Cunningham introduced the Coastal and Marine Economies Protection Act that calls for a permanent and complete ban on offshore drilling and seismic testing on both the Atlantic and Pacific US coasts. He happily reported that it has since received Republican and Democratic support.

His efforts to protect the coast extend beyond drilling to include seismic air gun blasting, that is detrimental to the survival of marine mammals. Cunningham’s passion for coastal conservation was apparent in his enthusiasm, reminding the crowd how far we have come in the last 10 years, because of this effort, which received applause from the crowd.

“Our efforts are being heard,” stated Cunningham, “because recently, the administration said it is indefinitely postponing its plans to drill off of our coast of South Carolina. That’s a good start.”

All of the municipalities represented have been outspoken against offshore drilling and seismic testing and have passed resolutions in opposition, including Folly Beach, City of Charleston, James Island, Mount Pleasant, Kiawah Island, Isle of Palms and Sullivan’s Island.