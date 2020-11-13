Halloween Fun

Staff Report for Island Eye News

The Isle of Palms Recreation Department held its Halloween Golf Cart Parade Oct. 31.

Winners were: first place: Circus – Ian and Nicole Jester Group; second place: Toy Story – Christina Summer Group; and third place – Trolls – Emily and Daniel Nemeth Group.

DeepWater Church and St. Mark’s Lutheran Church kicked off the Halloween season the evening of Oct. 30.

Originally set for Oct. 29, “Trunk or Treat” was rescheduled for the next day because of inclement weather.