By Ben Abzug for The Island Eye News

Left to right: Cheryl Clark of Palmetto Military Support Group; Kelley Halliwell of Boeing; Neysia Williams of Joint Base Charleston; RiverDogs General Manager Dave Echols; Maj. Gen. James Livingston and his wife, Sara; and the family of Terrell Horne: son Wells, wife Rachel and son Miller.

The Charleston RiverDogs and Boeing have inducted retired Marine Corps Maj. Gen. James Livingston and Senior Chief Petty Officer Terrell Horne III, a member of the U.S. Coast Guard who was killed in action, as the inaugural class of their newly-established Hall of Honor.

The team planned to roll out the program live at its Boeing Military Appreciation Night on May 16.

However, with the baseball season on hold because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the families of both inductees, along with members of the Lowcountry military community, took part in a ceremony at an empty Joe Riley Park on June 8. A video of the ceremony can be found at: https://www.youtube.com/wat ch?v=vQDvlJtcMqs&feature=yo utu.be.

At each Boeing Military Appreciation Night moving forward, at least two inductees will be enshrined in the Hall of Honor.

A community military committee will select the inductees from a long list of nominees, including many who are nominated through the Hall of Honor’s public nomination link at https://forms.gle/ fQJ5kicLxo8jpUbL7.

About the Inductees

Livingston, a Medal of Honor recipient, was commissioned a 2nd Lt. in the Marine Corps in June 1962, following graduation from Auburn University. He earned a master’s degree in management from Webster University.

Gen. Livingston currently lives in Mount Pleasant.

He retired on Sept. 1, 1995, after more than 33 years on active duty. His last assignment was as the commander of the Marine Forces Reserve in New Orleans. On May 2, 1968, while serving as the commanding officer, Company E, 2d Battalion, 4th Marines, he distinguished himself above and beyond the call of duty in action against enemy forces during the Vietnam War and was awarded the nation’s highest military honor.

Horne was killed in the line of duty while intercepting smugglers on Dec. 2, 2012. He had 14 years of service in the Coast Guard and was second in command of the Marine Protector class cutter USCGC Halibut on the night he was killed in action. Horne is credited with pushing the coxswain out of the path of danger at the cost of his own life. In 2019, the Coast Guard commissioned a new Sentinel class cutter named in Horne’s honor, the Coast Guard Cutter Terrell Horne. His wife, Rachel, and three sons live on Johns Island.