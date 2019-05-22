Hail To The Chief

By Mimi Wood, The Island Eye News Staff Writer

After 25 years in public service, most spent in service to the Isle of Palms Police Department, Interim Police Chief Kimberly Usry bid adieu to a lively crowd of well-wishers gathered in her honor on May 13, at the IOP City Hall.

Having grown up on Hartnett Blvd., Chief Usry began her career as a dispatcher with the Town of Mount Pleasant, transferring to John’s Island as a Communication Supervisor with the St. John’s Fire Department after two years.

“Chief Buckhannon hired me as a dispatcher for the IOPPD in 1997,” stated Usry, where she rose steadily through the ranks, after graduating from the Police Academy in 1999. In addition to “successfully keeping the department accredited with CALEA,” a prestigious, national law enforcement credentialing authority “from 2006-2017,” Chief Usry is proud to have revamped the IOPPD’s procedures for departmental hiring and promotions. She was responsible for the installation of mobile data terminals in the patrol cars, and she implemented computer software that linked officer-generated incident reports to the community crime map, accessible to the general public.

During her tenure with the IOPPD, Usry introduced the use of electronic citations to the department, and worked to interface those citations into the report management system, reducing paperwork.

“I am happy to have served all these years,” reflected Chief Usry, “but it’s time to put family first.” She intends to “lend a hand to my mother, who recently lost my father, her husband of 55 years.” Included on her mother’s selfproclaimed agenda are “Arts and crafts, day trips and…computer coding?” Chief Usry enumerates, a bit perplexed by the last item.

Herself a newlywed, the Chief is facing a new domestic agenda of her own.

“I’m expecting dinner on the table every evening,” quips Julie Morton, her longtime partner, now wife. “And footrubs, lots of footrubs,” Morton, an oncology nurse manager at MUSC, grins.

“Hats off to you,” proclaimed IOP Mayor Jimmy Carroll, as he called Chief Usry to the front of the crowded Council Chamber. “City Hall loves you to infinity and beyond!” Mayor Carroll presented Chief Usry with a Galaxy watch, along with a sincere “Thank You” for her 20 plus years of service to the Isle of Palms.

“Chief Usry is the kindest, gentlest, most law-enforcing policewoman I know,” noted former IOP Mayor Dick Cronin, earnestly, continuing, “She is a credit to the island. She is tough but fair.”

“She spring-boarded my career with the IOPPD,” recalls Captain Jeffrey Swain, returning to his native lowcountry in 2010. While serving as an officer in the New York City Police Department, Captain Swain bumped into Chief Usry at his uncle’s funeral in Charleston. “She was in uniform; I casually asked her if there were any openings in the department on the island. She’s the reason I’m here; she helped me through the process,” of transferring to the IOPPD and moving back home.

Admittedly bittersweet, Chief Usry stated, “I never imagined being here this long. No two days were ever the same. I couldn’t have asked for a better place to call home…everyone here is a memory.”

Of her replacement, Chief Kevin Cornett, she stated, “His enthusiasm and energy will be a positive thing for the department. I’m looking forward to watching you grow,” speaking to the numerous officers present. “If I had it to do over,” she concluded, “I wouldn’t change a thing.”