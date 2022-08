By The Church of the Holy Cross for Island Eye News

The GriefShare recovery seminar and support group meets at the Great Hall of the Church of the Holy Cross each Wednesday from 2:00 to 4:00 PM from August 31 to November 30, 2022.

The seminar is free. The church is located at 2526 Middle Street, Sullivan’s Island, SC 29482. For more information and to register, contact Deacon Ed Dyckman at 843-367 5647 and dyckman.edward@gmail.com.