Great Authors, Food And Drink

By Lori McGee for Island Eye News

This annual event is known for great conversations with great authors, but also for serving up equally great food and drinks. Mary Alice Monroe’s annual Wild Dunes Resort Author Series is designed to bring readers and writers together in a memorable way. This year’s featured authors were Signe Pike, Kate Quinn and Elizabeth Berg.

Almost 400 people traveled from near and far, from right here in Charleston, to places like Pawleys Island, Boone, NC, Charlotte, NC, and several other states including Ohio, Texas and California. The appetizer menu was inspired by recipes from the queen of Southern Cooking, Nathalie Dupree. Guests were treated to a biscuit bar, pasta salad, shrimp and grits, and pecan tassies and lemon tassies. Firefly Distillery served up a great signature cocktail, the “BlackBerry Smash” made with their famous whiskey jam.

This year’s event charity was Reading Partners South Carolina, a local literacy group that partners with local community members and leaders from local school districts to give every child the support needed to become lifelong readers. Attendees were treated to a big surprise as Mary Alice unveiled her cover for her new novel coming out May 19 “On Ocean Boulevard.”

It’s a whole-hearted return to her beloved sea turtles in the Beach House series. This opportunity to listen to these powerful women tell their stories about what inspires them, their books, and life was a rare treat.

For more details, visit maryalicemonroe.com.