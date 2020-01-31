Good Island Reading

By Carey Sullivan for Island Eye News

I think book clubs are a fascinating window through which one can view a person or community. Where I live in Northern Virginia, I have known of book clubs that are 20 plus years running, are a community in themselves, and have a very serious structure. I have also known (and been a part of) book clubs that are less about books and more about an excuse to leave the house. There are book clubs that are about a specific genre and book clubs that are about drinking wine.

When you look through the window at the Dewees Island Book Club, you see a reflection of our island community that I find especially endearing. The first thing you notice as you press your nose against the glass is that there is very often a 30 year age difference between the youngest and the oldest present. This has to be the most engaging part of our community. No matter the topic, you are hearing the perspective of multiple generations. The conversation is also enhanced by the fact that there are both men and women choosing and discussing the books.

These two factors alone make the Dewees Island Book Club unique and engaging, no matter the book.

But take a look at the line-up for 2020, and you will see the eclectic nature of our book club matches our island community and Mother Nature

herself:

The Death and Life of the Great Lakes by Dan Egan •Educated: A Memoir by Tara Westover

Madame Bovary by Gustave Flaubert

Tell Me A Story: My Life with Pat Conroy by Cassandra King

Talking to Strangers: What We Should Know about the People We Don’t Know by Malcom Gladwell

Like other book clubs, we usually skip the summer, and this year we have a special “Bring Your Favorite Book” night during our Property Owners Association meeting. I am so happy to be a part of a community of life-long learners. I look forward to reading the books this year that I have never read and hearing the perspectives of my friends and neighbors on books that I have already read. January and February are the perfect months to cozy up with a blanket and a good book, March, April and May are the perfect months to swing on a hammock with a great read, June, July and August are the best months to soak up a book on the beach, September and October’s crisp fall air reminds us to take a book outside one last time, and in November and December, reading a book is absolutely necessary to save your sanity from the craziness of the holiday season. I guess that about covers it.