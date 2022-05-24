Golf Tourney Pursues Eradication Of Prostate Cancer

By Brian Sherman for The Island Eye News

The Wild Dunes Men’s Golf Association’s Charity Golf Event raised nearly six times more for the Prostate Cancer Foundation than any other grassroots tournament, according to Chris Conway, director of the PCF’s golf programming events & initiatives. Held May 7 on the Wild Dunes Links Course, the tourney, along with a silent auction and an event at the Gordon Wheeler Gallery in Charleston, raised more than $300,000 in the fight against prostate and all other cancers, taking its nine-year total above the $800,000 mark, Tournament Chair Mike Muzzy said. “It’s our largest grassroots golf event in the United States and by a large margin,” Conway said. “What Mike Muzzy has done as the ambassador for the Prostate Cancer Foundation has absolutely been a catalyst for us to share with other events around the country. And the community has been incredibly supportive.”

“The community has wrapped its arms around this event year after year and really helped the Foundation from a visibility factor,” Conway added.

“The more men who are aware of who we are and what we do, the better.”

Conway pointed out that the PCF’s Young Investigator Program provides a three-year, $225,000 grant to organizations that carry out prostate cancer research. “With this one event, we’ll be able to put that money in the hands of a viable research property,” Conway said. Conway noted that more than 50 tournaments that support the PCF are held each year, most of them raising $15,000 to $20,000. He said the closest contribution to that provided by the Wild Dunes tournament was around $55,000. Conway pointed out that PCF-sponsored research helps in the fight against prostate cancer and all other cancers as well, helping to “get close to that elusive cure.” He also noted that since last year, when Dr. Charles Ryan took over as president and chief executive officer, the organization has started moving toward adding patient support, education and communication to its repertoire. “We’re not just going to be the center for prostate cancer knowledge. We’re going to be the global center for all cancer knowledge,” Conway added. According to the Foundation, prostate cancer is the most common non-skin cancer in men in the United States and the fourth most common tumor diagnosed worldwide. In this country, 1 in 8 men eventually will be diagnosed with prostate cancer. This year, more than 34,000 men will die from the disease.

To learn more about the symptoms of prostate cancer, how you can help avoid it and the disease’s cure rates, visit pcf.org.