Golf For A Cause

By Brian Sherman for The Island Eye News

Left to right: Jeff Minton, director of activities at Wild Dunes; Mike Muzzy, chairman of the tournament; artist Gordon Wheeler, who donated $11,500 to the cause; Chris Conway, senior director, corporate development and sports initiatives with the Prostate Cancer Foundation; and Mike Gollobin, president of the Wild Dunes Men’s Golf Association.



The Wild Dunes Men’s Golf Association recently struck a blow in the battle to defeat prostate cancer, raising more than $150,000 at its eighth annual Charity Golf Outing. Under ideal weather conditions, 167 golfers challenged the Wild Dunes Links Course May 8. Mike Flint and his foursome took top honors, but the real winner was the Prostate Cancer Foundation, an organization that has raised more than $800 billion since its inception in 1993. “Our community really supported and embraced the tournament,” said Mike Muzzy, chair of the Golf Association’s PCF Committee.

“It’s a great cause, we started marketing it early and we had a lot of big sponsors.” The Golf Association raised money through sponsorships, greens fees, donations and a silent auction that offered hundreds of items ranging from signed jerseys worn by Lawrence Taylor, Tua Tagovailoa, Najee Harris, Herschel Walker and Ricky “Wild Thing” Vaughn – actually Charlie Sheen – helmets worn by Deion Sanders, Todd Gurley and Kyler Murray, outings at Pebble Beach, Deepdale Golf Club and Montclair Golf Club, and two tickets on Etihad Airways. One of the major contributors, according to Muzzy, was artist Gordon Wheeler, who has a gallery in Charleston. Wheeler donated a painting that was auctioned off and also contributed a portion of his sales – $11,500 in all. In addition to donating other items for the silent auction, Destination By Hyatt, which owns the golf course, provided the course and golf carts at no charge. In 2020, the Wild Dunes Men’s Golf Association raised $87,000 to help fight prostate cancer, mainly through the silent auction and from golfers who donated their greens fees and sponsors that maintained their sponsorships, even though the tournament had to be canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Muzzy will be chairman of the 2022 tournament, scheduled for the second Saturday in May.

The American Cancer Society estimates that there will be 248,530 new cases of prostate cancer in the United States in 2021 and that 34,130 men will die from the disease.