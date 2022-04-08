Golf Charity Raises Funds For Veterans’ Wellbeing

By Brian Sherman for The Island Eye News

The Warrior Surf Foundation provides surf instruction, wellness coaching, yoga, emotional support and education to veterans dealing with depression, post-traumatic stress disorder, anxiety, survivor’s guilt and other mental health issues.

The Warrior Surf Foundation has come a long way since its inception in 2015. According to executive director Stephanie Dasher, in the beginning, WSF was no more than Marine Corps veteran Andy Manzi “standing on a street corner asking fellow vets if they wanted to get in the water.” Since then, the Folly Beachbased organization has provided surf instruction, wellness coaching, yoga, emotional support and education – along with surfboards and all other equipment – at no charge to more than 600 veterans dealing with depression, post-traumatic stress disorder, anxiety, survivor’s guilt and other mental health issues. One way WSF raises funds to finance the services it offers is through its Charity Golf Classic & Cocktail Dinner. The annual event, being held for the sixth time, is scheduled for May 20 and May 21 at Wild Dunes Resort. The $800-per-foursome entry fee includes the Friday night dinner, featuring live music, a silent auction and a keynote speaker, plus 18 holes of golf on Saturday on the Wild Dunes Harbor Course. Until April 15, participants have the opportunity to book discounted hotel rooms at the resort. Dasher pointed out that this is the first year the tournament will be held at Wild Dunes. The par-70 Harbor Course, designed by Tom Fazio, plays at anywhere from 6,359 yards to 4,689 yards, depending on which of four tees you choose to hit from. Registration and lunch start at 11 a.m., with a shotgun start at 1 p.m. The Warrior Surf Foundation offers a 12-week program for veterans and their family members, beginning on the first Saturday of each month. Those who complete the surf therapy clinic have the option of being trained in subjects such as stress management, active listening and suicide awareness and to serve as mentors for those who are new to the program. All surf instruction and most of the wellness-related activities take place at the beach, while local businesses donate the space for yoga classes. Virtual options were available during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dasher said WSF hosts a community surf at Folly Beach every Saturday for veterans, their families and anyone else who supports the program. She said 30 to 50 people usually participate.

“It’s a great way to sort of bridge that gap between civilian and military and build community,” Dasher commented. The organization’s goals for this year include bringing 100 veterans into the program – up from 60 in 2021 – and focusing on families. “We would like to have something that directly deals with the experiences of spouses and children of veterans,” Dasher remarked.

To learn more about the Warrior Surf Foundation, sign up for its 12-week program, volunteer to help with the program or book a hotel room at Wild Dunes at a discounted rate, visit warriorsurf.org.