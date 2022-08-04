Gogh See For Yourself

Staff Report for Island Eye News

Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience, an internationally-acclaimed Vincent Van Gogh multimedia exhibit, is now open to Charleston locals and visitors at the Charleston Area Convention Center. The event is the largest immersive exhibit in the country and features more than 300 pieces by the world-renowned artist, including “The Starry Night,” “Sunflowers” and “Café Terrace at Night.” Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience will be open in the Lowcountry through Sept. 4 and tickets are available for purchase now online. The highly anticipated event was created by French-Canadian Creative Director Mathieu St-Arnaud and his team at Montreal’s Normal Studio, is produced by Paquin Entertainment Group and presented by Outback Presents. As attendees explore the 30,000-square-foot exhibit, they can expect to hear Van Gogh’s own dreams, thoughts and words set to a symphonic score, creating an unmatched narrative experience. The traveling exhibit has already sold more than three million tickets globally.

“Van Gogh’s work is all about the power of art, the healing qualities of nature and sharing the beauty of the world,” said Fanny Curtat, Art History Consultant for Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience. “We are very excited to bring the Beyond Van Gogh Experience to Charleston, a vibrant city filled with artistic inspiration at every turn. We know locals and visitors alike will appreciate the passion that Van Gogh brought to his art, displayed in a new, interactive way through cutting-edge technology at Beyond Van Gogh.” To celebrate the exhibit’s opening in the Charleston community and help foster the next generation of Van Goghs, Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience has partnered with two local non-profit organizations, Charleston Hope and Wings for Kids, to host a school supplies drive from July 25 – Aug. 7. Adults who purchase an exhibit ticket and bring a backpack or bag filled with school and/or art supplies will receive free admission for one accompanying child.

Donated items from the school supplies drive will be distributed between Charleston Hope and Wings for Kids. Items in high demand include disinfecting wipes, hand sanitizer, dry erase markers, tissues, composition notebooks, spiral notebooks, 2-pocket folders, pre-sharpened pencils, crayons and colored pencils. Beyond Van Gogh is also partnering with local yoga instructors to host group classes in the exhibit’s Immersive Room beginning in August. Local instructors will guide attendees through an engaging experience amongst Van Gogh’s masterpieces and the class will be set to a symphonic score. Yoga tickets are available for purchase now online and partners and additional dates will be announced soon.

Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience is open in Charleston now through Sept. 4, Tuesday through Sunday from 10am to 9pm (last entry at 8pm). Admission starts at $36.99 for adults and $21.99 for children, plus ticketing fees. Tickets can be purchased online at vangoghcharleston.com.