Giving Through Art

By Carey B. Sullivan for The Island Eye News

Artists are givers.

Through their art, they share their talent and bring focus to the beauty in the world, both large and small.

Esther Doyle, a multitalented artist who lives full-time on Dewees with her husband, Jim, is taking that one step further and using her art to give muchneeded money to help the people and animals affected by the fires in Australia.

When I say multitalented, I am not kidding. Recently, Judy Fairchild and I had the chance to tour Esther’s workshop and studio on Dewees. We went from watching her work with raw wood, turning bowls with chisels, to knitting to scratch art to wood burning. She also works with water colors, acrylics, colored pencils and often combines these mediums.

Esther recently learned through an online group – Animal Rescue Craft Guild – about the massive need for blankets, beds and other knittable items for animals in response to the tragic fires in Australia. She took up her needles and began using her talent to help animals and people literally a world away. Esther was not the only artist who responded, and soon the Guild was overwhelmed with the logistics of getting all these beds distributed and stored. They asked that people hold off on sending fabric beds, so Esther began selling her art locally in order to send money for food, medicine and medical supplies to the animal rescue efforts.

“As a big lover of animals both wild and domestic, and a wildlife artist, I’ve been so moved by the devastating brush fires in Australia,” she said. “It brings me to tears to think of and to see the huge loss of animals. I joined ARCG and started crocheting nests and blankets for the rescued orphans and injured animals.”

Esther’s art is amazing on its own, but it’s even more amazing because it is helping to provide lifesaving shelter and medicine for animals in Australia. If you are interested in purchasing any of her knitted animal blankets or beds or her scratch art, please contact her at highlanderfolk@cs.com. You can view Esther’s art at Perspective Gallery in Mount Pleasant.

You also can visit the Dewees Island blog to see more about Esther, her art for Australia, photographs and even a video of Esther at work at deweesislandblog.com/2020/03/13/island-artist-esther-piazzadoyle.