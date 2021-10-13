Ghostly Tide Tales Returns With A Vengeance

By Isle Of Palms Recreation Department for The Island Eye News

On Friday, Oct. 15 the Isle of Palms Recreation Department will host Ghostly Tide Tales from 6-7 p.m. at the public beach access next to the Sea Cabins. That evening, there will be campfires and family-friendly ghost stories, courtesy of storyteller Ed Macy. Free parking will be available during the event in Municipal Lot B. Be sure to arrive early and bring your chairs, blankets, and flashlights to find a spot near one of the fires.

For more information, visit iop.net or call (843) 886-8294.