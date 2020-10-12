Ghostly Tales

By Andrea Harrison for The Island Eye News

Grab your chairs, blankets and flashlights for a night of campfire storytelling on Front Beach. The Isle of Palms Recreation Department is hosting Ghostly Tide Tales on Oct. 23, from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Performers from the Crabpot Players Theatre Company will showcase their storytelling talents with family-friendly ghost stories that are sure to entertain. Public parking will be available in Municipal Lot B, and the event entrance will be located at the beach access next to the Sea Cabins.

For more information, visit www.iop.net or call 843-886-8294.