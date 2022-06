Photo by Stacey Streetman Johnson for Island Eye News

Councilman Rusty Streetman (left), representing the City of Isle of Palms, presented the inaugural Spirit of the Island Award to resident Jim Thompson at the Isle of Palms Exchange Club.

Initiated last year by councilman Jimmy Ward and the Isle of Palms City Council, the award recognizes an individual or organization’s remarkable single achievement or community service and volunteerism