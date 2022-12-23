Getting A Good Deal On A Computer

By Bob Hooper for The Island Eye News

What makes a good or even a great deal on a laptop or a desktop? Just because it’s “on sale” doesn’t make it the best deal for your money. What are the must haves for your new work/ pleasure/gaming laptop? Let’s dive into the basics that will make a true great deal for your hard-earned money. The first thing to consider is the processor: There are two types – Intel and AMD. Both are good in different ways.

With Intel, which is more mainstream, you want at least an i5 or i7 processor that is at least the 11th generation – 13th generation is the latest. There is a i9 processor, but that’s usually for laptops that cost more than $1,000 and are more for hard-core gamers. The i5 laptops are more in the $400 to $700 range, and i7s usually cost $500 to $1,000, depending on factors such as RAM memory and the size of the hard drive. RAM memory is what makes your laptop run and the more you have – up to a point – helps it run faster. Many laptops come standard with 8 gigabytes of RAM memory, which is barely adequate for the Windows 11 operating software. You really need at least 8 but 12 or 16GB is better, but, of course, the more RAM, the higher the cost of the laptop. 32GBs increase the price quite a bit; most laptops with that much RAM are priced above the $1,000 mark. The hard drive is where you store your pictures, documents and other data. There are two kinds: the standard hard drive, platters spinning and storing the data magnetically, and the solid-state drive, which has no moving parts and is really just more RAM memory.

Solid State drives are faster. They can be as small as 128GB or as large as a terabyte. A 51GB drive should do for most people. A great laptop would be a 12th generation with an i7 processor, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB solid-state drive. Hope this helps; more tips and information next time.

