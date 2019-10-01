Get In On The Mystery

Provided for Island Eye News

The Crabpot Players Theatre Company starts its 27th season with the comedy/murder mystery play “Lethal Lecture” by Craig Sodaro at the Windjammer, Isle of Palms. This is an audience participation play that promises a fun evening for all.

Cast members include Ellen Bonner, Jenni Brown, Jeff Crimminger, Caitlyn Miller, Kristin Verdone, and Jonathan Yates. Directors are Jean Schubert and Jimmy Ward who is also set and technical designer for the production.

Tickets will be on sale soon at the Windjammer website and the Dinghy. Tickets are only $10 in advance and $12 day of show. Show dates are Nov. 12, 13, 14, 18, 19, 20 and 21. Curtain is 7:30p.m. each night. For more information please call 888.303.0763