General Perry Smith

By Susan Middaugh for The Island Eye News

Perry M. Smith, PhD, Mj. Gen. USAF, Ret.

The invited speaker, Perry McCoy Smith Jr., PhD, USAF Major General (retired) is a teacher, TV and radio commentator and bestselling author. He became known to audiences world-wide as a military analyst on CNN during the 1991 Persian Gulf War. An engaging speaker, General Smith will relate the unique story of Marine Lieutenant Colonel Jimmie Dyess, the only person to earn America’s two highest awards for heroism. Dyess received the Carnegie Medal for civilian heroism for saving a drowning woman off the Sullivan’s Island beach at Station 18 1/2 during college and was later awarded the Congressional Medal of Honor posthumously for heroism in World War II. You will not want to miss this captivating talk on Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021, from 6-7 p.m. with reception to follow. The venue is Sunrise Presbyterian Church, 3222 Middle St., Sullivan’s Island. This event is free and open to the public. You will hear a vivid account of WWII heroism as Lieutenant Colonel Jimmie Dyess, a Marine officer in command of an infantry battalion, led his men into combat against the Japanese military in the battle for the Kwajalein Atoll in the Marshall Islands. Smith tells of the Marine’s successful assault on the island of Roi Nampur and the Dyess rescue of marines trapped behind enemy lines. The story is told with a keen historian’s eye with photos of the era from the 2015 biography that Smith authored “Courage, Compassion, Marine: The Unique Story of Jimmie Dyess” (available on Amazon). General Smith’s 30-year military career included 180 combat missions flown over North Vietnam and Laos during the Vietnam War and command of an F-15 fighter wing. He is a graduate of the U.S. Military Academy at West Point with a Ph.D. in international relations from Columbia University. His memoir, Listen Up: Stories of Pearl Harbor, Vietnam, the Pentagon, CNN and Beyond was published in January, 2021.

This event is a Battery Gadsden Cultural Center presentation. For more information, contact batterygadsden@gmail.com or call 843-906-0091.