Gary Nestler To Run In Isle Of Palms Special Election

Following statement provided by the candidate

Gary Nestler

My name is Dr. Gary Nestler, and I am excited to announce

my candidacy to fill the open seat on Isle of Palms City

Council.



I am an active member of the Isle of Palms community: residing

here for more than a decade, raising my daughter here, supporting

our local businesses, volunteering as a Captain for our Fire

Department, and advocating in front of Council many times over the

years.



We need people on City Council who will put the residents of Isle

of Palms first and be willing not just to listen to their concerns,

but to truly hear them and take action on their behalf. Therefore,

I aim to be the resident’s candidate: someone with empathy and

compassion for the community of Isle of Palms.



I have served in leadership positions across all of my endeavors

and know how to communicate with people. As a member of City

Council, I will prioritize accountability and trust and will not be afraid to handle controversy. After decades of work in public safety,

I know how to mediate and deescalate difficult situations, and we all

know that Isle of Palms has had to face challenges in recent years.



In solving these issues, we must recognize that public safety is the

keystone of our city infrastructure, so, in order to make our city

ecosystem function, we must ensure that we work to improve all

aspects of public safety on Isle of Palms.



Given my experience in public safety and the importance I have

placed in engaging with the Isle of Palms community over the past

15 years, I believe that I can be the resident’s candidate and help

facilitate a greater residential voice on our City Council.



Editor’s Note: The last day to register for IOP’s special election is

March 5, 2022. Election date: April 5, 2022.