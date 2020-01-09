Gardening And Giving

By Betsy Cappelmann for Island Eye News

Once again, the Isle of Palms Garden Club had its annual fundraiser selling wreaths and poinsettias. Each year the club donates wreaths to public services.

This year the Garden Club decorated wreaths and trees to donate to MUSC as well as collecting stuffed animals to be donated to MUSC patients.

Isle of Palms Garden Club holds a social at 6:30 p.m. and meeting at 7 p.m., September through May on the 3rd Thursday of the month at Isle of Palms Exchange Club. For more info call 843-886-9016.