By Tonya McGue for The Island Eye News

(Photo by Carol Truslow).

The Garden Angels are a group of volunteers who recently renovated the Isle of Palms First United Methodist Church gardens and replaced the aged and dilapidated church sign. They added annual and perennial flowers and shrubs and a flower bed around the new sign.

Maintenance activities such as watering and weeding are scheduled, and everyone is welcome to help.

“The Angels put in time, money and sweat equity to create the beautiful Prayer Garden,” said Carol Truslow, a member of the Garden Angels. “We want to thank the Isle of Palms Public Works team for hauling away the old bushes.”

The new garden, located between the sanctuary and fellowship hall, has become the home for the church’s 8:30 a.m. worship service. Members and guests gather on the garden benches, their lawn chairs and their golf carts.

Truslow pointed out that the work has a broad community meaning because of the church’s location at 12 21st Ave., an island focal point as people travel north on Palm Boulevard.

Residents and visitors enjoy the beauty of the new garden and its improved appearance.

“The church encourages all to sit, reflect and become in sync with this beautiful island,” said Truslow.

“Please stroll by, take a look, sit on a bench and find the peace of this caring community.”

The Isle of Palms First United Methodist Church is the oldest church on the island, opening on March 30, 1952, on land donated by J.C. Long.

All are invited to worship at the following services: 8:30 a.m. garden service, 9:30 a.m. indoor and 11 a.m. indoor, all on Sundays; and 5:30 p.m. indoor on Wednesdays. Everyone checks in at the outdoor welcome center by the garden.

For more information about helping the Garden Angels with the seasonal plantings and maintenance, contact the church office at 843-886-6610.