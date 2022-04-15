Fundraiser To Honor Island Law Enforcement Program

Staff Report for Island Eye News

The Law Enforcement Neighborhood Support program, established by the Reeth Family Foundation and sponsored by the Isle of Palms Exchange Club, will host its banquet May 18 from 5:30 to 8 p.m. at the new Islander 71 restaurant at the IOP Marina. The event will include: fundraising for the LENS program, celebrating opening of the restaurant at the city-owned marina, recognition of law enforcement officials honoring National Police Week, raw bar reception, a three course meal, live entertainment and more. The mission of the program is to provide law enforcement with support to strengthen community relations and improve public safety on the Isle of Palms. The focus is to give back to the IOP community by supporting morale-boosting initiatives that focus on island families and those in need in exclusive partnership with the IOP Police Department. “I think anybody would appreciate that having a strong, community-supported police department is very important for our livelihoods, for our lives, for raising our children in this community. So, we think it’s very worthwhile to support our police,” said founder George Reeth.

Ticket sales will be limited to the first 100 purchasers. Details coming soon.