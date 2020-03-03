From Rice To Ruin

By Susan Middaugh for The Island Eye News

No one can tell the fascinating stories of our local history quite as well as Roy Williams, an exceptionally knowledgeable historian and engaging storyteller. Williams has been invited by the Battery Gadsden Cultural Center and National Park Service to tell stories of the Jonathan Lucas family based on his recently published book, co-authored by Alexander Lucas Lofton: “Rice to Ruin: The Jonathan Lucas Family in South Carolina, 1783-1929.”

You will not want to miss hearing his presentation on March 19, from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. in the Fort Moultrie Visitor Center Auditorium, 1214 Middle St. in Sullivan’s Island.

Jonathan Lucas, a young Englishman, arrived by shipwreck at Cape Romain. During his remarkable lifetime, he revolutionized the rice industry with a new design for rice mills – powered by tidal flow – that ushered in the era when rice was king in the Lowcountry and planters, including the Lucas family, garnered magnificent fortunes.

Lucas family records include the letters from a Jonathan Lucas grandson whose militia service placed him at Fort Moultrie during the Civil War bombardment from Fort Sumter. He vividly describes the impact of the war on Sullivan’s Island, including the Lucas family beach house that was scavenged by soldiers for firewood. He did not anticipate the enormous impact this war would have on his family’s fortunes.

Today, although the era of rice is long past, the footprints of the Lucas family can still be found throughout the Lowcountry, from street names in Mount Pleasant to grand Charleston homes and remnants of East Cooper plantations – now in other hands.

This event is free and open to the public. For further information, email batterygadsden@gmail.com or call 843-906-0091.