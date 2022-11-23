Fried Turkey Glide 5K Trots On Thanksgiving Day

By Meredith Nelson for The Island Eye News

LeeAnn Reigart was tired of driving into Charleston every Thanksgiving morning to take part in a Turkey Trot 5K. The parking, registration, and overall logistics of participating and then returning home to Thanksgiving preparations was getting to be too much hassle. After buying a cottage on the waterfront overlooking Bull’s Bay, 15 miles from Mount Pleasant, Reigart and her husband started their own fun run in 2010. The event is called the Fried Turkey Glide as a tribute to frying the Thanksgiving bird and doing things a little differently. With no registration fee, free and easy parking, a pristine scenic route, homemade beer, shots of Wild Turkey, and granola muffins awaiting participants at the finish line make this the best deal in town. Not to mention, you don’t have to be a runner to participate.

On the course — where miles are marked with pumpkins — runners, walkers, dogs, casual bikers, strollers, ATVs and golf carts are welcome.

Reigart, a victim of pancreatic cancer, passed away on June 16, 2017. The 2016 running was the best attended, more than 400 people participated – partly to enjoy the morning with friends and family, but mostly to show support for Reigart. The Fried Turkey Glide continues as a remembrance of Reigart’s legacy as a fun-loving, easy-going, bubbly personality and her love of family and community. This year, as always, will be a tribute to Reigart’s amazing spirit, embodying the essence of Thanksgiving by giving back to the community. Giveaways will include free t-shirts, awards, snacks and refreshments. On Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 24, participants will gather at 9 a.m. at Garris Landing in Awendaw and the run begins at 9:30 a.m.

From Mount Pleasant, north on Highway 17 and right on to SeeWee Road.

Travel 3.4 miles and turn right on to Bull Island Road and follow it 1.6 miles to parking and the starting line.

For more information, contact Jay Reigart at 843-693-4936 or jreigart@wkdickson.com.