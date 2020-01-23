Fresh Vegetable Creations

By Marilyn Markel for Island Eye News

Meal prep during on a day off can make dinner preparation a snap on busy workdays. In this case we prepped all the same ingredients and created two different side dishes. Both can be a main course with the addition of a piece of grilled chicken or pork tenderloin.

Ingredients

3 ½ zucchini, roughly chopped

¾ onion, chopped

8 oz mushrooms, less a couple for salad, cleaned and sliced

8 oz radishes, less a couple for salad, chopped

2 large or 10 mini sweet bell peppers

Olive oil (about 2 Tbsp)

Tuscany blend

salt

Directions

Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Toss vegetables with oil, Tuscany Blend and salt. Place on a large sheet pan in a single layer, stirring occasionally. Roast until vegetables are tender and lightly browned.

Ingredients

1 head romaine lettuce, thoroughly washed and sliced

1 large sweet bell pepper or 6 mini peppers, seeded and sliced

2 radishes, halved and thinly sliced

1 tomato, seeded and sliced

2-3 mushrooms, wiped and thinly sliced

½ English cucumber, halved and quartered long ways and thinly sliced

¼ yellow onion, peeled, halved and thinly sliced

¼ zucchini, halved and quartered long ways and thinly sliced

8 kalamato olives, sliced

2 pepperoncini peppers, thinly sliced

1 Tbsp pepperoncini juice

1 Tbsp olive oil

Applewood Smoked Salt

Freshly ground black pepper

Directions