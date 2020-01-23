Fresh Vegetable Creations

By Marilyn Markel for Island Eye News
Meal prep during on a day off can make dinner preparation a snap on busy workdays. In this case we prepped all the same ingredients and created two different side dishes. Both can be a main course with the addition of a piece of grilled chicken or pork tenderloin.
Ingredients
3 ½ zucchini, roughly chopped
¾ onion, chopped
8 oz mushrooms, less a couple for salad, cleaned and sliced
8 oz radishes, less a couple for salad, chopped
2 large or 10 mini sweet bell peppers
Olive oil (about 2 Tbsp)
Tuscany blend
salt
Directions
Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Toss vegetables with oil, Tuscany Blend and salt. Place on a large sheet pan in a single layer, stirring occasionally. Roast until vegetables are tender and lightly browned.
Ingredients
1 head romaine lettuce, thoroughly washed and sliced
1 large sweet bell pepper or 6 mini peppers, seeded and sliced
2 radishes, halved and thinly sliced
1 tomato, seeded and sliced
2-3 mushrooms, wiped and thinly sliced
½ English cucumber, halved and quartered long ways and thinly sliced
¼ yellow onion, peeled, halved and thinly sliced
¼ zucchini, halved and quartered long ways and thinly sliced
8 kalamato olives, sliced
2 pepperoncini peppers, thinly sliced
1 Tbsp pepperoncini juice
1 Tbsp olive oil
Applewood Smoked Salt
Freshly ground black pepper
Directions
- Arrange lettuce on a serving platter. Combine the next 11 ingredients in a medium bowl.
- Arrange on the lettuce. Sprinkle with Applewood Smoked Salt and freshly ground black pepper.