Freedom Of Information Act Lawsuit Challenges City Of Isle Of Palms

By Joshua Hooser for Island Eye News

Today Attorney Joshua Hooser of Hooser Legal Counsel, LLC filed a lawsuit against the City of Isle of Palms in the Charleston County Court of Common Pleas, Case Number 2021CP1002201. The lawsuit seeks a court order requiring public disclosure of electronic messages between the Isle of Palms mayor and city council members from their private electronic devices.

Hooser Legal Counsel, LLC has already obtained copies of some of the group text messages. One such group message included the Isle of Palms mayor, every city council member, and the Isle of Palms City Administrator discussing city business over text message while a city council meeting was live and in progress on August 25, 2020. During the public comment period for citizens, Mayor Jimmy Carroll texted the group, “Shoot me please.”

Attorney Joshua Hooser stated this was an important case: “Isle of Palms officials seem to have established a pattern and practice to communicate with each other in a way designed to eliminate or minimize disclosure of their communications to the public. The behavior of the IOP mayor and city council is a slap in the face to public disclosure laws and to the constituents of Isle of Palms who deserve more respect and transparency from elected leaders.”

You may read the full lawsuit here: