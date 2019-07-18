Fort Sumter And Fort Moultrie National Historical Park Commemorates The Assault On Battery Wagner On Saturday, July 20 At 6 p.m. At Fort Moultrie Visitor Center

By Paula Ogden-Muse for Island Eye News

On Saturday, July 20 at 6 p.m., the film Glory will be shown in the Fort Moultrie theater, located at 1214 Middle Street, Sullivan’s Island, SC. The film is based on the people and events that led to the July 18, 1863 Union assault on Confederate Battery Wagner. The 54th Massachusetts Regiment, comprised mostly of African American volunteers, led the assault.

The valor of those men and other African American troops that day, suffering over forty percent casualties, spurred the additional enlistment of African Americans into the US Army. By the end of the Civil War, approximately 10% of the US Army, or 178,000 men, were African American.

Glory was originally released 30 years ago. Viewer discretion and an RSVP on your seat is advised. Call to reserve your seats: 843-577-0242

This is a free event for the public. Food and drinks are prohibited in the theater.