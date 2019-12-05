Fort Moultrie Announces Rate Increase

Staff Report for Island Eye News

Fort Moultrie will raise entrance fees starting on Jan. 2, 2020. This is the second increase which has been planned over the last year to bring the park into compliance with the National Park Service entrance fee schedule. The park is one of 111 National Park Service sites that charges an entrance fee. All revenue generated from the entrance fees at Fort Moultrie remains at this park. The funding is used to provide for infrastructure and maintenance needs and to enhance the visitor experience and recreational opportunities. The entrance fee is specific to Fort Moultrie and surrounding grounds. It does not apply to visitors going to Fort Sumter; visitors to Fort Sumter are not required to pay fees outside of the ferry transportation fee.

Effective Jan. 2, the entrance fee to visit Fort Moultrie will be $10 per person. The annual park pass will cost $35. Entrance fees for children 15 years and younger will remain free of charge. The entrance pass is valid for five-consecutive days. The America the Beautiful series of passes, commonly referred to as National Park passes, are also accepted. Passes provide entry for the pass-holder and up to three additional accompanying adults. Passes are available daily at Fort Moultrie from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. or they may be ordered online. For more on the America the Beautiful series of passes visit planyourvisitpasses. htm.

The revenue from entrance fees at Fort Moultrie will continue to fund projects focused on the care of the historic structures and resources and provide an improved visitor experience and recreational opportunities. Over the last year, fee dollars have funded painting the windows of the historic torpedo storehouse, whitewashing the interior walls of Fort Moultrie, and improving the oyster shell walkways at Fort Sumter. Projects being planned for this upcoming year include refinishing wooden doors at Fort Moultrie, purchasing trash cans and purchasing brochures on the history of the site.

Fort Sumter and Fort Moultrie National Historical Park is a unit of the National Park Service. Fort Moultrie represents the entire history of static seacoast defense in the United States, from the American Revolution to the end of World War II. The fort is open daily from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. The visitor center which includes museum exhibits and an orientation film closes at 4 p.m. during Eastern Standard Time (Nov. 3, 2019 –Mar. 7, 2020). Currently, entrance fee for Fort Moultrie is $7 per adult (16 years and older) and is good for five consecutive days.

The National Park Service continues to explore new ways to help visitors connect and find their parks. Visit the park's website at nps.gov or call 843.883.3123.