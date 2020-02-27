Food And Fun For All

By Sarah Reynolds for The Island Eye News

The 29th annual Cajun Festival will feature a full day of Zydeco music, authentic Cajun and Creole food, children’s activities and more April 5 at James Island County Park.

Charleston’s best Cajun restaurants, caterers and food trucks will cook up a variety of delicious foods from noon to 6 p.m.

Among the dishes attendees will be able to enjoy are jambalaya, alligator, etouffee, andouille sausage and, of course, crawfish. Those who prefer a tamer menu will have the option to partake of Lowcountry favorites such as seafood and Southern barbecue and traditional festival foods including hot dogs, snow cones and funnel cakes.

Festival-goers also will be able to dust off their dance moves to nonstop Zydeco and Cajun music, performed on stage throughout the day. Here’s the 2020 Lowcountry Cajun Festival entertainment lineup: 1 p.m. to 2:15 p.m. – Battery Brass Band; 2:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. – Johnny Ace & Sidewalk Zydeco; and 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. – CJ Chenier & the Red Hot Louisiana Band.

Other entertainment options will include “Who Calls the Swamp Home?”, a reptile show presented by Friends of Coastal SC at 1 p.m., as well as the annual crawfish eating contest at 2:30 p.m. Spaces for the contest are limited, so participants are encouraged to sign up when they arrive at the event. Other festivities include a crafters’ market, souvenirs for sale and a kids’ area featuring mechanical and inflatable rides.

Admission to the Lowcountry Cajun Festival is $15, but it’s free for Gold Pass holders and for those 12 and under with a paying adult. Gold Passes will not be sold on-site the day of the festival but may be obtained in advance at CharlestonCountyParks.com.

Attendees will have to buy tickets to purchase food from the vendors.

Credit will be accepted at select locations, but, for convenience, festival-goers are encouraged to bring cash. No coolers, outside alcohol or pets will be permitted, and carpooling is highly encouraged.

The dog park at James Island County Park will be closed on April 5 for the festival.

The Lowcountry Cajun Festival is presented by Heritage Trust Federal Credit Union and supported by CocaCola, the Charleston Animal Society and Charleston County Parks. For more information, call 843-795-4386 or visit CharlestonCountyParks.com.

James Island County Park is located at 871 Riverland Drive.