By Maddie Heid for The Island Eye News

As COVID-19 starts to wind down Charleston county becomes alive again with special events to celebrate Independence Day.

(Photo by The Offlede)

Each town is ringing in Independence Day with its own special celebration. Look below to find out what’s going on in your area!

North Charleston

4th of July Festival Location: Riverfront Park Start Time: 7 PM

North Charleston’s 4th of July festival is back for 2021! The event is held at Riverfront park where there will be performers, food trucks and of course, fireworks! The fireworks show is free to the public with all general admission for attendees. Guests are welcome to bring lawn chairs and blankets since no seating will be provided.

Mount Pleasant

Patriots Point Fireworks Blast Location: Patriots Point Naval & Maritime Museum Start Time: 6 PM

At the USS Yorktown, the sky will be full of red, white, and blue. The Fireworks will run from 6-10 p.m. and the celebration will be limited to the shore. The event will be filled with local musicians like Awendaw Green, and more than ten lowcountry food trucks. Besides parking, there is no cost to attend the fireworks.

Charleston

4th of July Dinner Cruise with SpiritLine Cruises Location: Charleston Harbor Start Time: 7 PM

Enjoy the fireworks from the sea! SpiritLine Cruise is putting on an elegant 3 hour dinner cruise, where you can enjoy watching the fireworks while sipping on cocktails and sampling delicious dishes. The event is $95 per person, and will go from 7-10 p.m.

4th of July Fireworks with The Charleston Water Taxi Location: Charleston Harbor Marina: DOCK A Start Time: 8:45 PM

If you’re looking to simply just enjoy the fireworks, book a spot on The Charleston Water Taxi! The boat will be leaving from Dock A at 8:45 p.m. Ticket prices are $30 for adults, $25 for children ages 4-11 and free for children under 3. Tickets go fast so email Amy Smith at asmith@charlestonharborresort.com to reserve your spot!

Seabrook Island

Independence Day fireworks Location: Seabrook Island Club *Time: 4-10 p.m. (July 3)

The primary spectator area for the fireworks will be located on the Seabrook Island Club’s driving range, which is located behind the Clubhouse at 3771 Seabrook Island Road. The fireworks will begin at approximately 9 p.m. In the event of inclement weather, the rain date will be Monday, July 5.

Kiawah Island

Independence Festival Kiawah Location: Night Heron Park Start Time: 6 PM

Enjoy Independence Day with live music, carnival games and much more at Kiawah’s 4th of July festival! Food and beverage tickets will be on sale at Night Heron park starting at 4 p.m.

Food will be served at 9 p.m. featuring a large American cookout menu. The event will also include the 2nd Regiment, South Carolina Continental line located on the deck of Night Heron park. There will be a display of muskets, uniforms worn by soldiers and riflemen. This event is limited to only Kiawah residents.

Johns Island

4th of July Firework Cruise with The Carolina Girl Location: St. John’s Yacht Harbor Start Time: 8 PM

Guarantee a great time with a sunset cruise! On Johns Island, The Carolina Girl Yacht will be sailing around the Charleston Harbor giving attendees front row seats to the fireworks. The boat will depart at 8 p.m. and return at 11 p.m. The ride includes access to 3 levels on The Carolina Girl Yacht, a DJ, and music all night. There will be no food or beverage available on the boat but bringing your own snacks and drinks is permitted. Tickets are $100 per person.

Charleston

Free Fourth of July Celebration Location: Joe P. Riley Jr. Park Time: 8 p.m.

The city of Charleston will host a free Fourth of July concert featuring the Charleston Symphony with special guests Charlton Singleton and Quiana Parler at 8 p.m., July 4, 2021 at “The Joe.” Doors will open at 6 p.m. and concessions will be available for purchase. The event is free to attend but tickets must be reserved in advance.

Please visit the “Fourth of July” tab on CharlestonArts.org for details. For questions about the concert, call the city of Charleston’s Office of Cultural Affairs at 843-724-7305.