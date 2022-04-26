Find The ‘Balance’ In Your Life

By Meredith Nelson for The Island Eye News

Most likely, your fitness routine consists of some cardiovascular work – running, cycling, aerobics, or walking, for example – along with some resistance training. You may be one of the few who also gives some time to stretching and flexibility. But do you incorporate any balance training into your workouts? Loss of balance is the number one reason falls occur among older adults. Falls in older adults result not in cuts and bruises, but in broken bones.

To avoid this, it is wise to perform balance training exercises earlier in life, so that our balance skills are developed for our later years. Balance training consists of exercises that improve lower body strength, core training, foot and ankle strength, and ankle dexterity.

Proprioception – the awareness of your body in space – needs to be enhanced for good balance as well. Reflexes and reaction times also are challenged when performing balancing activities. Some simple exercises to improve your balance skills can be done at home. Be sure that, if you do have difficulty with your balance, you perform such exercises with a partner, or something stable to hold onto. Here’s one to try: standing on one foot for a designated period of time – say, 30 seconds or 1 minute – can be challenging, or can be made more difficult by doing so with your eyes closed. Try standing on one foot and raising your arms in the air. Now, can you remain on one foot while leaning to one side? Or twisting at your waist, and reaching both arms to the side? Even simpler… make it a habit to stand on one leg while you are brushing your teeth. To avoid always using the same leg, try standing on the “left in the morning, right at night.” There are also several tools designed to practice balancing. Balance discs, BOSU’s (a “halfball”), and wobble-boards are just some of the many balance training gadgets you may find available in sporting goods stores. When designing your exercise program, remember – seek the balance in your life.

Meredith Nelson is the owner of PrimeTime Fitness, LLC, and has been in the fitness industry since 1992. She can help you achieve your fitness and nutrition goals either in person or online.