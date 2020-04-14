Filing And Payment Relief Available For South Carolina Taxes

By Bonnie Swingle for Island Eye News

In response to the expanded tax relief provided by the IRS, the South Carolina Department of Revenue (SCDOR) is providing additional tax filing and payment relief as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“While collecting tax dollars and ensuring compliance is critical to the continued fiscal health of South Carolina, we are making every effort to support people and businesses during these uncertain times,” said SCDOR Director Hartley Powell.

For details about state tax relief, visit dor.sc.gov/emergencies and review Information Letter 20-8. For federal tax relief information, visit irs.gov/coronavirus.

Available state tax relief

Income Tax, Franchise Tax, Estimated Tax, and Corporate License Fee filings and payments originally due between April 1 and July 15 are due July 15, 2020. Individuals, corporations, partnerships, banks, savings and loans, utilities, trusts and estates, and tax-exempt organizations qualify.

All other state taxes administered by or tax returns filed with the SCDOR originally due April 1– June 1 are now due June 1, 2020.

This filing and payment relief is applied to all other SCDOR taxes automatically; you do not need to file additional forms to qualify.

Available customer service

Due to COVID-19, phone assistance is temporarily limited, but other service options are readily available.

Online services

MyDORWAY: Individuals and businesses can use MyDORWAY to securely manage South Carolina taxes from a smartphone or computer. Learn more at dor.sc.gov/MyDORWAY

Business services: Visit dor.sc.gov/biz-services for online filing and payment options for businesses.

Individual Income Tax electronic filing: Filing your Individual Income Tax return electronically using a reputable vendor is safer and faster. Visit dor.sc.gov/iit-filing to learn more. After you file, check your refund status online at dor.sc.gov/refund

dor.sc.gov: Find general tax information, FAQs, guides, policy documents, and more on our website.

Contact SCDOR

Email or web messages are the best way to contact the SCDOR. Find the email address for the tax area you need at dor.sc.gov/contact Send a message through your MyDORWAY account by logging in and clicking Send DOR a Message in the I Want To menu.

If you have to visit our office in-person for assistance, please come alone or limit the number of people in your group. Taxpayer assistance offices in Columbia, Charleston, Florence, Greenville, Myrtle Beach, and Rock Hill are currently closed to the public on Mondays and Fridays. Satellite offices in Bennettsville, Dillon, Georgetown, Kingstree, Orangeburg, and Sumter are currently closed.



Get the latest news updates from the SCDOR on Facebook and Twitter and by subscribing to our email lists. For your personal security, please do not submit questions with personal information on social media.