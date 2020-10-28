By Jill Hirsekorn for The Island Eye News

The Lowcountry Food Bank hosted Feeding America Chief Executive Officer Claire Babineaux-Fontenot Oct. 8 at its facility in North Charleston.

Babineaux-Fontenot met with the LCFB board of directors and executives and spoke to staff as part of a tour of member food banks.

Babineaux-Fontenot toured the LCFB facility and heard firsthand experiences from staff and volunteers about how they have responded to the increased need for food due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Feeding America is the largest domestic hunger relief organization in the nation.

“I’m most proud when I have the opportunity to be on the ground during a food distribution – when it all comes together and our neighbors are being served and seen and heard,” Babineux Fontenot commented.

As one of 200 Feeding Americamember food banks, the Lowcountry Food Bank and its 300 partner agencies lead the fight against hunger in the 10 coastal counties of South Carolina.

The COVID-19 pandemic has created a tremendous increase in the need for food for local residents who struggle with hunger. Feeding America projects that the food insecurity rate in the Palmetto State’s 10 coastal counties has increased by 58%, resulting in 270,000 individuals who face hunger every day. For children, the food insecurity rate is even more devastating at 76%, resulting in 74,660 children – 24.8% of the child population – who do not have consistent access to the nutritious food they need to live healthy, active lives.

In March, the LCFB quickly adjusted its business model due to drastic declines in retail food donations, social distancing limitations on volunteer efforts and the need for low-contact distribution.

Drive-thru food distribution models were created to protect LCFB partner agencies and food pantries, LCFB neighbors in need, volunteers and employees.

The LCFB also increased its already stringent food safety and safe handling practices to include social distancing and additional sterilization procedures as recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

For more information about the LCFB, visit lowcountryfoodbank.org.