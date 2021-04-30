By South Carolina Department Of Natural Resources for The Island Eye News

Fawns are born during April, May, and June in South Carolina and will begin daily movements with their mother about three to four weeks after birth.

(Provided/SCDNR)

It’s that time of year where mother deer leave their babies in “safe” locations while she finds food and rests. She’s likely not far and will return to get her baby soon.

It’s part of nature’s plan for a doe deer to leave her fawn or fawns alone for their first few weeks of life. This unusual maternal action is because the fawn is better protected away from the doe at this age, as the doe is a more visible target for predators.

After brief periods of feeding and grooming her fawn, a doe will spend much of her day feeding and resting somewhat removed from her young. The fawn ordinarily stays bedded down as if sleeping but will occasionally move short distances to new bedding sites.

If you notice a dead doe near the fawn, please call a wildlife rehabilitator. There’s a list of rehabbers by location here: dnr.sc.gov/wildlife/rehab/deer.html.