Father McInerny’s Memories

By Maddie Heid for The Island Eye News

On Feb. 18, viewers tuned into a Zoom interview to hear the beloved Father Lawrence McInerny share stories and photos from Sullivan’s Island’s past. In the hour and a half interview, spectators were able to get a peek into the island’s historical events and the fascinating tale behind the McInerny family.

The family history first started with Micheal McInerny, who arrived at Sullivan’s Island in 1840. He built a name for himself, working several service industries, and even had a bakery that unfortunately burnt down several years later.

After living in Charleston for 44 years, Michael started to bring other family members over, and his first son, John Francis, was born on the island in 1842. Father Lawrence spoke about John’s strong work ethic and claimed him to be very successful during his life.

John helped build several businesses on the island, such as a sawmill, a general store, and even worked as the town marshall for two years. He also bought multiple houses on station 18 ½ and 19 ½ that were right next door to the general store that faced central avenue.

After John passed away, the houses were given to Father Lawrence’s grandfather, who also had a large impact on Sullivan island. His grandfather’s most significant success was repairing the Centennial Hall in 1889, which stood where the tennis courts are today. The hall was initially opened in 1776 built by Father Lawrence’s great grandfather during the revolution but was damaged in the Great Cyclone of 1885. The hall was then rebuilt and served as a place where people could eat, hang out, and dance. Although it was interesting to learn about the history behind the McInerny family, the most memorable part of the interview was hearing about growing up on the island from Father Lawrence himself.

Father Lawrence was born on the island, and his childhood was full of fishing, biking, and running around the old batteries. During his teenage years, he spent the summers working at his father’s launderette, where he said it also served as a hang-out spot for Sullivan’s Island teens.

There was a strong sense of community as Father Lawrence and his neighborhood friends would either spend their afternoons playing baseball or biking around the island. At age 12, he was allowed to go out on the boat with friends, “I always was carrying an oar on my shoulder and a bucket in my hand. There were a lot of good times with a lot of great people,” he said laughing when asked about his fondest memory.

But, Father Lawrence has also seen a lot of change in the island since he was a child, claiming lots of small businesses like the old beer parlor and candy shop have shut down, and the diversity has decreased.

Although some bad changes have come, good ones have too.

“People used to be embarrassed to say they were from Sullivan’s Island. It was full of poor people. Now, the demographic has completely changed. I don’t think we would have ever dreamed it to be what it is now,” he said.

From authentic buildings to stories from Father Lawrence’s boyhood, the interview was a delightful segment that gave viewers a look into the history of the McInerny family and how Sullivan’s Island became what it is today.