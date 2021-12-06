Farewell and thanks for the memories

Here we are, after 10 years of my serving the Isle of Palms, of which, four years were as mayor, I am writing my last Mayor’s Message. It’s been a privilege serving the island that I grew up on and will eventually die on. (Hopefully, not for many decades from now.) I look back over these past four years and look at the challenges and successes presented to both me and our council. We inherited some major issues, a public safety building that was falling apart due to shoddy construction back in 2008 with no oversight. It’s now something to be proud of. Now, all of the city’s construction projects have a third party oversight to protect our construction projects. I look at the Marina, which got me elected, but due to a horrible lease, a nontriple net lease that required us to rebuild, I’m just glad I voted against that lease. However, it is a major city asset, one that we could not let fall apart. It is nearing completion at our taxpayer’s expense, yet it will not bring us in a dime more in revenue because of that lease. I look at the new restaurant being renovated, but this time, the lease is a triple net, one where the tenants are paying millions to improve, not the taxpayers. Maybe, one day soon we will have our waterfront park and free water access. Some of my goals were to tackle drainage which we are in the middle of, we have two outfalls starting for both 30th and 36th Avenues. Because of bureaucratic red tape, we had something like 14 different permits to get to tackle 41st Avenue, but we will soon be there. After that, will be Drainage Phase IV project which will encompass 25th Avenue, 21st Avenue and 19th Avenue. We now have Eadie’s Drainage Construction coming out to clean our drainage pipes four times a year, we have SCDOT coming out to help clean pipes that they are responsible for. We also now save for high impact drainage problems every year. But we still have to think drainage island wide. I am proud that our planning commission stayed the course, and we finally increased our minimum lot sizes, and we decreased the size of lot coverage and now require using pervious materials for driveways and swimming pool surrounds. This is all about our becoming more resilient due to sea level rise. I am proud of our fighting offshore drilling and seismic testing for oil.

We were the first South Carolina beachfront community to sign on to a lawsuit that did not cost us a dime, suing the federal government with the South Carolina Environmental Law Project (SCELP). We need to protect our coast and our environment. I am proud of our being the first South Carolina coastal city to ban the use of single use plastic bags, Styrofoam and smoking on the beach. Plastics are horrible for the environment, just think, about 93% of all plastics are not recycled and most end up in our oceans.

Other accomplishments, hiring a great city administrator and a new police chief. I hope our new mayor and council will implement a succession plan for each of our city departments so we don’t have to relive the fiasco of hiring a fire chief. I hope our new mayor and council stick to the platform on which they ran, to fight to protect our 2015 parking plan, to fight S-40, and to get our emergency lane back on the bridge. I wish them the best and pray that we do not have another unprecedented world-wide pandemic. Upon my unveiling of my city portrait, I am donating $2,500 to be used to plant trees in our ugly municipal parking lot, and another $500 to be used towards palm trees to be planted behind our city restrooms and showers. The city welcomes guests to our beaches, I want their experience to be a welcoming one at our commercial district. I encourage others to feel free to donate to this cause. I pray that the division of our East Cooper community caused by social media can be healed and we become one community again. I recently hosted a lunch with the local mayors in an attempt to begin this healing process and hopefully, it will continue.

Thank you all for allowing me to serve you, Merry Christmas and Happy New Year. While the Isle of Palms has always been my home, and always will be, the day after the swearing in of our new mayor and council, my wife, Carol, and I are beginning our travels the very next day. Peace to all.