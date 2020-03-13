Family-friendly Event Celebrates Outdoor Activities

By Sarah Reynolds for The Island Eye News

The Charleston Outdoor Fest, a family-friendly event that celebrates the paddle sports and outdoor recreation communities, is scheduled for April 18 and April 19 at James Island County Park.

The two-day event features a multitude of activities to explore in a festival setting. Guests can try their hand at paddle sports such as kayaking, canoeing and stand-up paddle boarding in the calm waters of James Island County Park’s lake. A variety of other outdoor recreational sports will be offered for all ages and abilities: experience a mountain biking course; try out the sports of slack lining and archery; scale the climbing wall; or test out the park’s disc golf course.

Equipment and boats will be available, and expert staff will be on hand to help everyone learn the ropes.

Kids are invited to paddle across the lake during the annual cardboard canoe race on Saturday or Sunday, and stand-up paddle boarding yoga programs will take place throughout the weekend for ages 16 and up.

Activities are open for all skill levels from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, and from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday. All of the excitement takes place in a fun, festival atmosphere at James Island County Park. A vendor village will be on-site with organizations and businesses showcasing a wide variety of products and services. Guests can enjoy live music from local bands throughout the weekend, plus food and beverages will be available for purchase.

Attendees can explore the park and all the festivities free with regular James Island County Park admission – $2 per person. To take part in the recreational activities, purchase a Try It Pass for $10.

Children 12 and under pay only $8 with an accompanying adult pass. The Try It Pass offers full access to the paddle sports and other activities.

Anyone who enjoys being active in the outdoors will find something exciting to do at the Charleston Outdoor Fest. For more information, including schedules of activities and other details, visit CharlestonCountyParks.com or call 843-795-4386. This event is made possible by Coca-Cola and Charleston County Parks.