By David Mandel for Island Eye News

Actor Brannen Daugherty

PURE Theater, Charleston’s premier professional theatre company, in collaboration with Battery Gadsden Cultural Center, is bringing live theatre to Sullivan’s Island with “Fall Nights.”

Over two weekends in October, PURE Theatre will present two outstanding productions from their award-winning lineup of plays, performed out-of-doors at Battery Gadsden, Station 19 and I’on Ave. on Sullivan’s Island. Masks will be required. Those of you who attended the PURE Theatre production of “Osceola” two years ago, out-ofdoors at Battery Gadsden, know just how magical this venue can be. This October, PURE Theatre, under the creative direction of Sharon Graci, returns to this most enjoyable venue with “Fall Nights” featuring the following two plays.

Do not miss this entertaining opportunity.

“Constellations” by Nick Payne: Oct. 15 and 16, 7 p.m. Curtain to 8:15 p.m.

This spellbinding, romantic journey begins with a simple encounter between a man and a woman. But what happens next defies the boundaries of the world we think we know—delving into the infinite possibilities of their relationship and raising questions about the difference between choice and destiny. “…a singular astonishment, at once eloquent and mysterious…a wholly satisfying and complete emotional journey.” —The New Yorker. Featuring Paul Rolfes and Camille Lowman with an original score written and performed by Bill Carson.

“Buyer & Cellar” by Jonathan Tolin: Oct. 22 and 23 – 7 p.m. Curtain to 8:30 p.m.

Alex More has a story to tell. A struggling actor in L.A., he takes a job working in the Malibu basement of a beloved megastar. One day, the Lady Herself comes downstairs to play. It feels like real bonding in the basement, but will their relationship ever make it upstairs? Buyer & Cellar is an outrageous comedy about the price of fame, the cost of things, and the oddest of odd jobs. “A fantasy so delightful you wish it were true.” —The New Yorker. “Hilarious! Beyond brilliant!” —Entertainment Weekly. Featuring Brannen Daugherty

Tickets can be purchased separately or as a two-play package on PURE Theatre’s website at puretheatre.org or by calling the theatre at 843-723-4444.