Fall Happenings At Sullivan’s Island Elementary School

By Alicia Zimov for The Island Eye News

















It’s been a busy fall for the students at Sullivans Island Elementary. The school held a pumpkin drive to benefit sister school North Charleston Elementary. Thanks to their donations, each child at NCES was able to pick their own pumpkin to take home, and each class was able to have a large pumpkin to create a pumpkin book character. Over 300 pumpkins were donated for a great NCES Halloween Celebration. To see highlights from the celebration, visit youtube.com/ watch?v=1abnTBchEuo. For the first time since COVID, SIES fourth and fifth grade students pulled out all the stops for their rendition of Disney’s longest running Broadway stage production, The Lion King. Students had to audition for roles in the show. The talent pool was so grand they had two casts, performing on separate nights. Julie Mathias, music teacher at SIES, said how exciting it was for her and her students to be able to put on the show. Congratulations to the whole cast and crew for a fantastic performance. And many thanks to Mrs. Mathias for her hard work and dedication to make it happen. Mrs. Mathias is also excited that the SIES Singers Chorus Group is back this year, and will perform at the IOP Street Festival on Dec. 3 at 2 p.m.

Veterans Day is a time to honor the men and women who have served in our nation’s armed forces. It’s also a great time to share with our children about American patriotic traditions, symbols and give them the opportunity to meet and honor those who have served and fought to protect our freedoms.

SIES hosted its fourth annual Veterans Celebrations the week of Nov. 7-11. This year they invited veterans to come and speak daily on their morning news show. They also created a “Wall of Honor” leading to the cafeteria. Students were invited to share a picture and bio of a special veteran to display. The week ended with Lucy Beckham ROTC students visiting Sullivans Island and holding an assembly where they presented the colors and explained the meaning behind it. Their supervisor LTjg Ron Blake spoke to the student body about his service and what it means to be a Veteran. Ending the assembly, a LBHS student played a patriotic song on the bagpipes.