By Sarah Reynolds for The Island Eye News



Palmetto Islands County Park is hosting a new event.

Charleston County Parks will host a new whimsical family event at Palmetto Islands County Park in Mount Pleasant.

The Fairy House Festival, also known as the tiniest building project ever, is scheduled for Jan. 23, from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Kids of all ages are invited to this festive event to build their own fairy house, using materials found in nature. Advanced registration is required, and the number of attendees will be limited. After participants check in and receive their building permit and guidance, they can begin gathering materials and creating their own dwelling for a fairy or gnome.

The Charleston County Public Library will be on-site for some socially-distanced storytelling, and the festival also is to feature a nature walk and a scavenger hunt. Food truck fare from Waffle Connection and The Holy City Cupcakes will be available for purchase, and guests are invited to show up dressed as a fairy or gnome.

To ensure safe distancing, each registration will include a physically-distant 10-foot by 10-foot building plot that accommodates up to four people.

Registration must be made by an adult, and an adult chaperone is required to be present at each plot. There will be 30 building plots available per time slot, with a maximum of 240 total attendees, so guests are encouraged to sign up early in case the event sells out.

During registration, builders can select a time slot of either 10 a.m. to noon or 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. Registration is $5 per building plot. Admission to Palmetto Islands County Park, which is $2 per person or free with a Gold Pass, is a separate fee.

Masks are required during the event, and restrooms and hand sanitizer stations will be available. This is a family-friendly activity, meant to be enjoyed while social distancing, so guests are encouraged to be mindful and courteous of others.

For more information on the Fairy House Festival or to sign up for a building plot, call 843-795-4386 or visit CharlestonCountyParks.com.