Staff Report for Island Eye News

(Photo by : Linda Nicoletti)

(Photo by : Linda Nicoletti)

Off the coast of Isle of Palms, visible from Wild Dunes Resort, is a large ship and platform structure. Click the link below to solve the mystery.

Answer: The ship is the Curacao Pearl, according to the Charleston Harbor Manager. The ship supplies Nucor Steel and is apparently backed up from Hurricane Ian.