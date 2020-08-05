Eye On Dewees: August 2020

By Carey Sullivan for The Island Eye News

Intern Alison Schwartz examines a turtle nest on the Dewees Island beach.

The Dewees Island Conservancy has sponsored interns on Dewees for more than a decade. The program provides young people interested in nature and conservation with the opportunity to soak up all Dewees has to offer, and, in turn, they provide island residents with educational and fun nature activities and help with ongoing conservation programs. It is a win-win for everyone. Last year, I wrote about how amazing it would be to have one of these internships, and, while this is still true, during the time of COVID, internships that weren’t canceled are as rare as unicorns, making our 2020 interns pretty happy they chose to spend their summer on Dewees.

Lori Wilson, our island naturalist, and Judy Fairchild, our Dewees Island Conservancy intern advisor, put their heads together in early April – in consultation with the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources and Cape Romain Wildlife Refuge – to figure out how we could have interns this summer and still keep our island residents and visitors safe from COVID-19. The plan they came up with was to have a staggered arrival on the island, with each intern required to quarantine for two weeks prior to coming to Dewees.

However, with four interns – Olivia Drabiak, Carson Howard, Emily Rapach and Allison Schwartz – their safe arrival would take up to two months, and everyone wanted to make use of their time off island.

So the interns put together educational activity videos, posting them on the Dewees Island Conservancy Facebook page. From Mystery Mondays, to Nature Lesson Tuesdays to Wacky Craft Wednesdays to Stay at Home Science on Thursdays, the interns created outstanding learning opportunities for all ages that are available for everyone to enjoy. If you haven’t checked them out, you should, as they continue to post new content each week at facebook. com/DeweesIslandConservancy.

Once on the island, safety is still a primary concern. Masks are required in public spaces and the standard safety protocols of frequent hand washing and no gatherings of more than 10 people are strictly observed.

This put a kink in one of the favorite aspects of the intern experience – the live programming.

Islanders and their children and grandchildren have participated in seining and crabbing lessons, nature education workshops and many spur-of-the-moment lessons that emerge from year to year.

Again, this group got creative and has been continuing to post nature lessons and science experiments as well as interesting and entertaining content related to nature and conservation on the Dewees Island Conservancy facebook page. There are some activities, such as scavenger hunts, that are only available to Deweesians, but, for the most part, these videos are perfect for anyone curious about nature and science.

A summer without interns is hard to fathom on Dewees, but living on this island paradise teaches you that there is always more than one way to accomplish your goal. You just have to get creative, think globally and find a way to work with the problem instead of against it. Kudos to Lori, Judy and our fabulous interns.