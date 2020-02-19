By David Savard for The Island Eye News

The historic Fitch-Rivers House will be featured as the 43rd annual Charleston Symphony Orchestra League, Inc. Symphony Designer Showhouse. Opening March 19, the house will display three levels of exquisite spaces presented by local interior designers. All proceeds benefit the Charleston Symphony and fund CSOL music scholarships.

The Fitch-Rivers House was constructed circa 1883 as a classical Charleston single house in historic Radcliffeborough. The property was previously owned by the Lucas family, rice planters who built the West Point Rice Mill on the Ashley River. Noteworthy occupants of 184 Ashley include Augustus Fitch and John Rivers.

The Queen Anne Victorian home at 184 Ashley Ave. has been a traditional bed-and-breakfast since the 1980s. Now rebranded as the Bee & Blossom Inn, it will continue to operate as a B&B and will also be available occasionally as a whole house rental for wedding parties and other groups.

“I am thrilled and grateful to have these wonderfully talented designers contributing to the vision of the Bee & Blossom. I’m also gratified that the effort benefits the CSOL, which is such an important piece of Charleston’s cultural landscape. It’s truly a win-win for all of us,” said Ana Rincon, the current owner of the building.

The CSOL Symphony Designer Showhouse ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held at 6 p.m. March 18, prior to the black tie optional preview party. Music by the Charleston Symphony Brass Ensemble begins at 5:45 p.m. The Showhouse will be open daily from March 19, through April 19, except on Easter Sunday.

Our designers have curated a selection of exquisite furnishings. Most of these unique pieces will be available for purchase starting at the preview party. This is an exceptional opportunity to acquire items typically available only to the trade at a very special price. In addition, the Showhouse features our immensely popular SCORE Pop-Up Shop, featuring an exclusive selection of specially curated items which are also for sale.