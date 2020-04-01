Expanded Service

By George Roberts for The Island Eye News

Recognizing the nutritional needs of the homebound, East Cooper Meals on Wheels in 1985 began delivering meals to those who are confined to their homes and have difficulty preparing their own meals. The local nonprofit is now ready and available to help feed those who become homebound due to COVID-19 – the coronavirus. Fully-prepared meals can be delivered to anyone who is diagnosed with or exposed to the virus.

“We already provide meals to anyone who is temporarily homebound following surgery or severe illness, and, during this uncertain time, we are ready to extend that commitment to anyone who is confined to their home due to the virus,” said President and Chief Executive Officer George Roberts.

Meals on Wheels provides flavorful, healthy meals, featuring entrees such as Hawaiian chicken, lemon fish, salmon patties and Southwest casserole, accompanied by milk and fresh fruit. Meals can be provided for both lunch and dinner, as well as to cover the weekends.

Breakfast bags containing items such as instant oatmeal, cereal and fruit cups, as well as Ensure and Glucerna, are available to those with additional nutritional needs.

Though the extended benefits of Meals on Wheels are enjoyed through a daily visit and conversation with a volunteer, the organization recognizes the need for social distancing, especially in view of the current coronavirus scare. Meals can be left in a cooler at the door to avoid direct contact between volunteers and meal recipients.

Here are the qualifications for receiving meals:

Homebound and experiencing difficulties with preparing or procuring food;

Adults of any age and any income;

Must reside in one of the following zip codes: 29464, 29466, 29492, 29451 or 29482;

Short-term or long-term needs.

To inquire about meal deliveries, email rhamilton@ecmow.org or call 843-881-9350.