Executive Session Excluded From Isle Of Palms Accommodations Tax Advisory Committee

The agenda for the Jan. 19 meeting of the Isle of Palms Accommodations Tax Advisory Committee included some time in executive session so members could receive legal advice from City Attorney Brent Halversen concerning options to sending what could be almost $1 million in state accommodations tax funds to the Charleston Area Convention & Visitors Bureau. That part of the meeting never happened, mostly because Halversen and two members of the committee couldn’t agree on what needed to be discussed behind closed doors and what could be talked about with the press and the public present. Committee Member Doug Truslow insisted that the city has no official contract with the CVB and that the committee has no oversight of the accommodations tax process and never approved the CVB’s budget for the work it intends to do for IOP in the coming year or the work it did in the past year. According to City Administrator Desiree Fragoso, the CVB was properly selected to be the city’s destination marketing organization. Truslow and Committee Member Glenda Nemes wanted to discuss these issues in public, but Halversen insisted that he advise the committee in private. “It was the past Council’s policy to use executive session that had anything to do with legal discussion,” Nemes said. “However, the law doesn’t support that. I think there needs to be some clarity around executive session. We just want to have a general discussion in front of the public about what the law actually says.” Halversen responded that he wasn’t willing to discuss specific issues in public. “I’m happy to talk to you in open session about what the law says. The law says what it says. As pertaining to the issues you brought up at the previous meeting, those would be applications of the law. I don’t feel comfortable about talking to you in an open forum. I can explain my rationale for that concern if you would like to have executive session,” he said.

“Those topics have to be addressed by the city attorney. I will not make a decision for the City Council to waive attorney/ client privilege. That’s something the Council will decide to do,” Fragoso added. “In the meantime, any time we receive legal advice, it has to be done in executive session unless the City Council votes to waive that privilege.” Nemes presented a motion to discuss in open session what the state law says about ATAX funds, then go into executive session to talk about items that might not be proper for public consumption. Truslow supported the motion, but Committee Chair Ray Burns and David Nelson voted no, and the measure failed. The other three members of the ATAX Committee – Malcolm Burgis, Rusty Williamson and Sally Leydic-Mulig, were not in attendance. “If we need to go into executive session once we know what we’re tasked with doing, then so be it,” Burns said. “I feel like we’re spinning our wheels until we get further direction from City Council. I know what the questions are, and he (Halversen) is not going to answer those questions.” Prior to the meeting, Truslow sent an email to Fragoso, asking that an item be placed on the agenda that would allow the committee to discuss in public ATAX procedures and alternatives to sending the money to the CVB. Fragoso said it’s up to the committee chair – Burns – to approve requests to add items to be discussed. “The chair received the request and staff did not receive any instruction from the chair to change the agenda,” Fragoso said. She added that the Council was scheduled to discuss two issues at its regularly scheduled Jan. 25 meeting that were recommended by the ATAX Committee in October and November: the possibility of the city of IOP forming its own DMO and the committee’s decision not to approve the budget submitted by the CVB. Fragoso said a third suggestion from the ATAX Committee – to hold the city’s 30% ATAX funds in a separate account until the Council makes a decision about which organization will be the city’s DMO – opposes state law because the money must be distributed to the DMO immediately. The city gets the first $25,000 of state accommodations taxes plus 5% of the remainder for its general fund, and the rest is split into two pots. IOP must use 65% of the money for tourism-related activities that can include law enforcement, traffic control, public facilities and highway and street maintenance. The remaining 30% goes into a fund that must be used for advertising and promoting tourism. A city is required to select or create one or more organizations to handle this job. During the fiscal year that ended June 30, 2021, the city of Isle of Palms sent $733,416 in 30% fund money to the CVB. At its Jan. 19 meeting, the ATAX Committee approved by a 3-1 vote a recommendation for the Council to give the Law Enforcement Neighborhood Support program $2,500 out of the 65% fund. Kitty Riley, president and community service lead for the IOP Exchange Club, which runs the program with cooperation from the IOP Police Department, said the money would be used to help tourists who suffer hardships while on the island. This would include visitors who are involved in an auto accident and have to remain on IOP for longer than expected and those who might need to be transported off the island to a hospital.

She said the LENS program also would hold events aimed at teaching tourists about subjects such as water safety, rules specific to the island, golf carts and beach regulations.

Truslow, Nemes and Burns voted in support of the recommendation, while Nelson voted no because he said the project was “not under the purview of ATAX.”